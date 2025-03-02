Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Finale: Your S02E08 "The Innocents" Preview

With the Season 2 finale hitting tonight, here's your preview guide for AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Episode 8: "The Innocents."

Based on what we've seen so far of the second season finale of Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, it looks like all of our major players are zeroing in on one another – all with one thing on their mind: Lasher (Huston). But as Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) seeks to find a way to save the day – and Lasher – it appears Cortland (Hamlin) is going to be a bigger factor in how all of this plays out than folks imagined… and not in a good way. Here's a look at what's ahead with S02E08: "The Innocents" – including an official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and a sneak peek clip that was released this week as part of IGN Fan Fest.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 8: "The Innocents"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 8: "The Innocents" – Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) is determined to save Lasher (Jack Huston); Cortland (Harry Hamlin) becomes an unlikely adversary. Directed by Logan Kibens and written by Brandon Martin and Esta Spalding, here's a look at the episode trailer, IGN Fan Fest sneak peek, and image gallery that was released:

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, Huston, and Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

