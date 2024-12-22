Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Mini-Teasers Profile Our Major Players

Check out mini-teasers profiling the major players in AMC's Alexandra Daddario and Jack Huston-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2.

In two weeks, the doors to Anne Rice's "Immortal Universe" will be thrown open again when the second season of Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding and AMC's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches starts hitting our screens. To help set the mood as we head into the holiday season, some very cool and very creepy mini-teasers have been released profiling more than a few familiar faces: Rowan (Daddario), Lasher (Huston), Cortland (Hamlin), Ciprien (Chirisa), and more.

Here's a look at the mini-teasers profiling some of the season's major players, followed by some previously released looks at the second season:

Check out this extended behind-the-scenes look at what's to come this season with the cast and creative team behind AMC's "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" series, with Mayfair Witches set to start hitting screens on January 5th:

AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Overview

Here's a look back at a previously released first look, with Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches set to hit AMC and AMC+ screens beginning on January 5, 2025:

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, and Huston, the series stars Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. For the upcoming second season, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) has joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. In addition, Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) have also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

