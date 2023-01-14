Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 1 Images: Mike Faces The Aftermath With Paramount+'s Jeremy Renner-starring series returning on Sunday, we have preview images for the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2.

With the aftermath of last season's riot staring him in the face, the McLusky family will be facing a very different world when Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner & Dianne Wiest-starring Mayor of Kingstown returns this Sunday for its second season. Power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, the series uses the family as a prism through which to tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, providing a stark & all-too-real look at attempts to bring order and justice to a town that knows neither. To further drive home that point ahead of the show's return, we have some very telling preview images for Season 2 Episode 1 "Never Missed a Pigeon" to pass along.

Mayor of Kingstown S02E01 "Never Missed a Pigeon": A Preview

Heading into the second season, the aftermath of the prison riot is about to complicate things in a big way for Mike (Renner) as he adjusts to a new reality & what that means moving forward- and if he can survive it. Now, here's a look at the preview images for the season opener (S02E01 "Never Missed a Pigeon"), followed by a look back at the official trailer and teaser for the streaming series' return:

Along with Renner, Wiest, and Dillon, the second season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.