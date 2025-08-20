Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Teaser: New Warden, New Challenges

With Taylor Sheridan's and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 set for October 26th, here's the official teaser.

When Taylor Sheridan's (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown returns for its fourth season, Mike's (Renner) control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, as those he loves are in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with headstrong new Warden Hobbs (Edie Falco) to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. With the series set to hit Paramount+ on Sunday, October 26th, we've got an official teaser to pass along (waiting for you above) that makes it clear that the new warden isn't looking for Mike's help…

Joining Renner for the fourth season are Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi. Falco has been tapped for the series regular role of Nina Hobbs, Anchor Bay's new prison warden. James is set to play Frank Moses in a season-long arc; a legendary gangster respected in Detroit, Michigan, and well beyond. Benanti is set for the series regular role of Cindy Stephens, a new correctional officer recruited into Kingstown.

Stemming from Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series, which Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes.

