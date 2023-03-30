MBC Group Launches MBC Anime Initiative with TOKYOPOP MBC Group & Tokyopop have partnered to announce MBC Anime, a new initiative to promote, license & produce anime in Africa & the Middle East.

MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced the formation of MBC Anime – a brand-new hub dedicated to the licensing, promotion, and production of anime content in the region. MBC Anime is a venture led by anime and manga expert Stu Levy, founder and CEO of TOKYOPOP, international distributor, licensor, and publisher of anime and manga.

Through the new initiative, MBC Anime will commission, produce, and invest in a series of world-class quality anime titles. Often aimed at adults, anime refers to the wide range of Japanese animation that reflects multiple genres and features a distinctly recognisable visual aesthetic and storytelling approach.

MBC GROUP has revealed plans to heavily invest over the next several years in the venture, with an ambition to expand further after this time frame. During the first investment period, MBC Anime aims to forge substantive relationships with key anime studios in Japan, supporting and investing in a multitude of compelling projects.

Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC GROUP, commented: "Anime and manga are incredibly popular in the Middle East and North Africa, with Saudi Arabia being the leader in terms of viewership in the region. In recent years, there has been a huge increase in events and activities related to this art form.

We are thrilled to announce that Stu Levy has joined us to head up MBC Anime. Stu is a renowned figure in the anime industry, known for his expertise in distribution, licensing, and publishing. We're very excited about the prospects for this cooperation."

TOKYOPOP's Levy added: "Having worked with the talented team at MBC GROUP over the past couple of years, I've been impressed by their licensing approach and dedication to the space. Their commitment to not only anime but building long-term relationships in Japan made me confident of the real potential for exciting growth opportunities working together."