McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Anime Short: It's Love at First WcNugget

McDonald's and Studio Pierrot are going the romantic route with their second WcDonald's anime short, "Love From Across The Booth."

"Love From Across The Booth" explores a budding romance over WcNuggets.

Two more anime shorts in the WcDonald's series are coming soon.

Special manga packaging and a limited-time Savoury Chili Sauce introduced.

If you checked in with us last week, you know that McDonald's and legendary animation house Studio Pierrot kicked off the first of four anime shorts – with each short honoring one of anime's four biggest subgenres: Action, Romance, Mecha, and Fantasy – as part of the fast-food company's "WcDonald's" campaign. Last week, we had action in "The Race to WcDonald's" – but for this go-around, it's all about romance – as you can see in the newest short above. In "Love from Across the Booth," Shizuru and Kazuki realize a love for WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets isn't the only feeling that they share…

Over the next two weeks, anime fans will be treated to two more shorts from the universe of WcDonald's – here's what's still to come, followed by a look at the first short with Japanese subtitles:

"WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000": A team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

"The Wisdom of the Sauce": Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it's gone forever.

What Else Does McDonald's Have Planned for "WcDonald's"?

A Sauce that Packs a Punch: From the sounds of things, the Savoury Chili WcDonald's Sauce (available for a limited time at participating restaurants) sounds like the kind of thing that would give you a spicey little "wake-up call." But the best part? You can go with the sauce for an order of 10-piece "WcNuggets" (Chicken McNuggets) or do what we do and order it with a bunch of other sauces & two large fries and have "dip-fest."

Manga Packaging and More from Acky Bright: Yup, Japanese manga artist/illustrator Acky Bright designed custom WcDonald's packaging that does a nice job of selling anime fans on the dining experience. For a limited time, fans can receive manga-inspired take-out bags featuring WcDonald's Crew characters (at participating restaurants) sketched by Acky. "I had a great time partnering with McDonald's to help make WcDonald's a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand," shared the artist/illustrator. "From the details of the diverse Crew characters to the manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald's for people around the world."

