Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss Creator, Voice Cast Set for SDCC 2025 Panel

Hazbin Hotel & Helluva Boss creator Vivienne Medrano and members of both series' voice cast will be making their way to SDCC 2025 next week.

The "Hellaverse" is set to be unleashed upon San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 in less than two weeks! That's right, animated universe creator Vivienne Medrano will be joined by Hazbin Hotel stars Erika Henningsen and Amir Talai, and Helluva Boss stars Brandon Rogers and Richard Horvitz for "The Hellaverse on Prime Video: Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss Cast." Set for Thursday, July 24th (from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm PT in the Indigo Ballroom/Hilton San Diego Bayfront), are set for (according to the official overview) "a wickedly entertaining discussion with Hell's favorite hotel staff and murder professionals. The Hellaverse will unite for the first time, so get ready for raucous stories, exciting teases, and breaking news from Prime Video's hit series." Here's a look at the key art poster that was released to announce the SDCC event:

Back in April, Hazbin Hotel stars Stephanie Beatriz (Vaggie), Kimiko Glenn (Susan), and Blake Roman (Angel Dust) got together for a special panel presentation during MCM Comic Con London – and guess what? Popverse was kind enough to record and share the special event. Over the course of the half-hour, the cast covered a wide range of topics about the animated series and fielded questions from those in attendance. For example, how does the cast and creative team handle fanfiction (fanfic)?

As fanbases go, Hazbin Hotel has a very vibrant fanfic community; many times, those fans want to show what they've created with Medrano, Beatriz, Glenn, Roman, the writers, and others involved with the show. But as much as they appreciate the love behind the creativity, the cast explained that they need to avoid looking at it to keep the show's established narrative journey from being influenced by it. "I think people like what you initially put out, and because it's original, not because you were pandering," Roman shared. "Personally, I don't [read them]. And [Vivienne Medrano] is also adamant that she [and] none of the creative team really look at it."

Hazbin Hotel & Helluva Boss Fans Get Great News

During this year's LVL UP Expo, Prime Video announced that the animated web series Helluva Boss would be getting a third and fourth season. In addition, Medrano had locked in a first-look deal with the streaming service, all of which was announced during a special animated presentation, which confirmed that the two animated series are part of the same "Hellaverse." Here's how it will work: the first two seasons of Helluva Boss will hit Prime Video in the Fall (while also remaining available on YouTube). From Season 3 on, Prime Video gets the exclusive window to stream the new episodes before they end up anywhere else.

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent), the eccentric leader of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small, chaotic assassination business able to run thanks to a magic grimoire, and a complicated "situationship" with the demon prince Stolas. Alongside his equally chaotic ragtag crew – Moxxie, a by-the-books marksman; Millie, a fiery and skilled assassin; and Loona, their snarky, hellbound receptionist – Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing their work with personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts). Medrano and Tom Murray serve as executive producers.

