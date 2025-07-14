Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Miller, Miller High Life, Tipsy Scoop

Miller High Life Has Launched a New Frozen Push-Up Pop

Miller High Life has a new frozen treat for adults to beat the heat, as they introduced the Spaghett-sicle push-up pop for Summer

Miller Brewing Company revealed a new interesting food item tied to Miller High Life, as we're getting a new frozen push-up pop for the Summer. The company has revealed the new Spaghett-sicle, which isn't quite what you think it is by the name alone. This is a push-up pop take on the dive bar spritz cocktail, The Spaghett. They have created this limited-edition iced treat in partnership with Tipsy Scoop. who have made a combination of real Miller High Life, lemon, and a spirit-free aperitif, frozen into a pop. The item goes on sale starting on July 16, where those who are 21+ can order Spaghett-sicles online in six-packs for $79 via Tipsy Scoop's Goldbelly storefront, for a limited time. Those in NYC can get them in person at select Tipsy Scoop stores for $8 each. W have more info about them for you here.

Miller High Life Spaghett-Slice

The Spaghett-sicle was inspired by Miller High Life's commitment to celebrating dive bar culture and bringing authentic experiences to fans in new and unexpected ways. As the Spaghett cocktail has grown in popularity at dive bar patios and backyards across America, the brand saw an opportunity to transform the beloved drink into a summer-ready frozen treat that captures both the flavor and laid-back spirit of the original dive bar spritz. The Spaghett-sicle captures the fizzy, citrusy spirit of the beloved dive bar spritz and hits all the right notes:

Sparkling Effervescence – unmistakable crisp Miller High Life flavor, with its champagne-like fizz, delivers a pop of refreshment.

– unmistakable crisp Miller High Life flavor, with its champagne-like fizz, delivers a pop of refreshment. Layered Bittersweet Notes – bold bitter orange, bright lemon, and herbal notes mingle perfectly with High Life's maltiness, creating an authentic Spaghett cocktail taste in a frozen form.

– bold bitter orange, bright lemon, and herbal notes mingle perfectly with High Life's maltiness, creating an authentic Spaghett cocktail taste in a frozen form. Citrus Finish – a bright citrus zing rounds out each refreshing taste, reminiscent of the perfect squeeze of fresh citrus that completes a proper Spaghett.

