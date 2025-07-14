Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: dogs, krypto, sdcc

Krypto Brings Dogs To DC Comics' San Diego Comic-Con Booth

Krypto brings dogs to DC Comics' San Diego Comic-Con booth as well as to the Comic-Con museum the day before the show.

Thanks to a certain Krypto, DC Comics will be bringing dogs to San Diego Comic-Con. At their booth, they will be giving away Superman: A Friendship Unleashed, a 12-page original comic celebrating the bond between Superman and his loyal canine companion, Krypto the Super Dog, produced with their sponsors, the pet food company, Milk-Bone.

Written by acclaimed DC writer Ivan Cohen and illustrated by artist Travis Mercer, the comic explores themes of loyalty, courage, and companionship.

The comic will be available exclusively at Comic-Con 2025 as a "virgin" convention exclusive—featuring no logos or text on the cover for a clean, collectible look.

Fans who purchase the limited-edition Milk Bone x SUPERMAN box at the DC Booth will receive a free copy of the comic while supplies last.

The booth will also feature a 20-foot lightbox display of Mercer's cover art, perfect for photo ops.

And then on Sunday from 11am to 1pm, the Guide Dogs of America will be in the DC Booth with a legion of caped canines from their Tender Loving Canines program for a meet-and-greet.

"Visit the DC Booth to meet several guide and service dogs, plus an adorable puppy-in-training. Enjoy live demonstrations, interact with these four-legged champions, and discover how Guide Dogs of America's expert trainers and puppy raisers help these canines become life-changing companions who bring independence, confidence, and connection to those who need it most."

This also follows on from PAWmicon 2025 being held the Tuesday before the show from 5-7pm at Balboa Park, at the Park Boulevard & Presidents Way Lawn behind the Comic Con Museum and located near the parking lot for the San Diego Air & Space Museum.

"Get ready for a paw-some time with your furry friends as we celebrate all things geeky and pet-tacular. Dress up your pets in their best cosplay outfits and compete in our pet costume contest. Enjoy vendors, and activities for both humans and pets. Don't miss out on this exciting event where pets and pop culture collide!"

Cosplay… is optional.

