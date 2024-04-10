Posted in: Fox, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Daphne Zuniga, fox, Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, melrose place

Melrose Place Reboot: Locklear, Leighton & Zuniga Attached to Return

Reports are that Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga are attached to a Melrose Place reboot that is currently being shopped.

It looks like today's the day for reboots, restarts & revivals. Not long after the news hit that Tim Kring was shopping the follow-up series Heroes: Eclipsed, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Melrose Place original cast members Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds) are joining up for a follow-up to the original series. In development at CBS Studios, the three actresses attached to star in the project. With Insatiable creator/executive producer Lauren Gussis penning the pilot, the new iteration will spotlight a number of familiar faces years after the original series – and could involve the death of a character. Reports are that additional original cast members could join the project if it gets a green light and that the reboot will be a direct follow-up to the original series and not the 2009 CW/CBS Studios revival.

Here's a look at an overview of the proposed project: "When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that's reminiscent of the past but with a much more modern perspective." Premiering in 1992, the Darren Star-created, Aaron Spelling-produced drama originally spun off from Beverly Hills, 90210, and went on to run for seven seasons, from 1992 to 1999. The series would also star Thomas Calabro, Josie Bissett, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Rob Estes, Brooke Langton, Lisa Rinna, Kristin Davis, and Alyssa Milano. Gussis, Leighton, and Zuniga executive produce alongside Tiffany Grant and Jason Weinberg. CBS Studios – which owns the right to the Spelling library – serves as the studio. Reports are that CBS Studios is shopping the series to its original home (FOX) as well as a number of other networks & streamers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!