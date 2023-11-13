Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: amazon, Batman, merry little batman, preview, prime video, teaser

Merry Little Batman: The Joker Teases a Trailer Drop for This Tuesday

Set to hit Prime Video screens on December 8th, The Joker had fun teasing Tuesday's Merry Little Batman trailer drop - and it's a real "gas."

Article Summary Merry Little Batman trailer teased for Tuesday by The Joker.

The animated film is set for December 8th and will spin off the Bat-Family series.

Director Mike Roth shares insights on the story's more youthful, innocent Damian Wayne.

Merry Little Batman stars the voices of Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, David Hornsby as the Joker, and James Cromwell as Alfred.

Last week, we were treated to preview images as a follow-up to the key art poster that was released for the animated film Merry Little Batman – which serves as a "movie pilot" for the spinoff series Bat-Family. Set to hit Prime Video screens on December 8th, the word went out earlier today that the official trailer for director & producer Mike Roth's (Regular Show) animated effort will drop on Tuesday, November 14th – but that doesn't mean the Joker wasn't going to have a little "fun" letting us in on the details…

"Because it's a Christmas story, telling it through the eyes of a child seemed apropos," Roth shared with EW regarding Damian being younger than how he's usually portrayed. "Typically, Damian is a teenager who struggles with good and evil. While this was an interesting idea that was initially explored, we landed on a younger Damian. We decided to turn the clock back on Damian's petulant nature to a time when he was more innocent and wide-eyed. The idea of a teeny, tiny little kid in this huge city aspiring to become Batman like his dad was such a fun starting point. It gave us the heart and comedy we were looking for and opened the window to a Gotham City Christmas like we've never seen before." Now, here's a look at the teaser for Tuesday's trailer release:

Looks like the Joker got ahold of our trailer! See you all tomorrow 😉 pic.twitter.com/WOyvlAHd8o — Batman (@Batman) November 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The animated family action comedy holiday film (wow, that's a lot to say) Merry Little Batman finds young Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab) alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, where he must transform into "Little Batman" in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman stars the voices of Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, David Hornsby as the Joker, and James Cromwell as Alfred. Roth directs from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham) – with Roth & Sam Register executive producing and Rebecca Palatnic producing.

Spinning out of the holiday mayhem will be the animated series Bat-Family, which follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily. Ricci, Register, and Roth will executive produce the series, with Warner Bros. Animation producing.

