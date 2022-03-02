Metropolis: Sam Esmail Project Gets Apple TV+ Series Green Light

Apple TV+ has announced a series order for Metropolis, the latest project from the award-winning creator, producer & director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming, Gaslit), and produced by UCP. An examination of the iconic film that has inspired Esmail shows a world that continues to be indicative of our own, industrial fears and all.

Metropolis is a new drama inspired by the seminal Fritz Lang science fiction work of the same name from the early 20th century. The series will be written and directed in its entirety by Esmail, who also serves as showrunner. Lang's place in cinema history includes having directed many films such as The Big Heat and The Woman in the Window. It will be executive produced by Esmail via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the producing studio.

In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city's mastermind falls in love with a working-class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

