Mick Foley Lost 50,000 Followers in One Night for Criticizing Trump

Back when he was an active wrestler, fans used to bring signs to pro wrestling shows declaring, "Foley is God." But not even the divine are exempt from the wrath of Donald Trump marks. Mick Foley was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. this week, and he discussed his outspokenness against fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. According to Foley, when he tweeted that there should be witnesses called at Trump's impeachment trial, he lost 50,000 followers in one night. However, like a true hardcore legend, even the loss of social media reach hasn't deterred Foley from standing up for what he believes in.

"I know that obviously, the president has his fans out there," Foley said. "Overnight, I lost 50,000 followers at one point just because I suggested that maybe there should be witnesses at a trial. So I understand, especially when I'm in some rural areas and signing autographs, they're good people, hard-working people who probably don't feel the same way about the president that I do, and I understand that. And I would hate to lose some of them, let alone 50,000 overnight, but the two dirtiest words in the English language are 'what if'. I always felt that way."

"I don't want to be that guy saying 'what if' 10 years from now laying on my couch saying, 'I could have gone out there on stage. I could have worked on it. I could have brought a show alive,' so I did my best to do that, and I swear, I don't want a moment where 'what if I had done something different," he continued. "What if this president wins by 200 votes in one state and pushes the electoral college over the line?' And I just thought, if you got the power to do something and you don't do it because you're worried about losing some Twitter followers, maybe you don't have your priorities in order."

Mick Foley went on to describe Trump as "heartless," a "jerk," a "douchebag," and a "person of indescribable cruelty." He also talked about whether his political opinions have caused heat backstage with Vince McMahon but said the two have disagreed politically for decades and that it's fine between them. Foley has some major allies in the wrestling world, as Kevin Nash and Dave Bautista are also extremely outspoken against President Trump on Twitter.