Mick Foley Parts Ways with WWE Over Trump; Rob Reiner Post Final Straw

Mick Foley is parting ways with the WWE over its continued association with Trump and Trump's disparaging post about the late Rob Reiner.

Professional wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has never been a fan of Donald Trump, and he's been making it known that he hasn't been too happy with the close relationship the WWE has with the POTUS and fellow Hall of Famer. But it seems that Trump's recent post disparaging the late Rob Reiner and his wife, only hours after the couple were found dead in their home, was a bridge too far for Foley. "While I have been concerned about WWE's close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration's ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who 'looks like an immigrant') — reading the President's incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner's death is the final straw for me."

Foley went on to share that he informed WWE Talent Relations that he would not be doing any events in support of the company while the company "coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy." In addition, Foley noted that he would not be signing a new "Legends" deal when it expires this summer. "I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, 'I stands all I can stands, and I can't stands no more.'"

PARTING WAYS WITH WWE While I have been concerned about WWE's close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration's ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who "looks like an immigrant") — reading the President's incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner's death is the final straw for me. I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office. Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, "I stands all I can stands, and I can't stands no more."

