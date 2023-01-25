Mighty Nein: Critical Role Announces New Amazon Animated Series, Deal Amazon Studios & Critical Role announced the new animated series Mighty Nein as part of their new exclusive television & film deal.

Critical Role is expanding its animated landscape with its newly-announced series, Mighty Nein, following the success of the popular The Legend of Vox Machina. Its second series for Amazon Studios is based on its second campaign of the same name. "With the success of our animated series 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Critical Role and expanding its universe with Mighty Nein," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a press release. "Expanding these iconic franchises for our global Prime Video customers continues to be an ambitious and rewarding journey, and we are eager to see where this new series takes us." The series news comes as Amazon Studios also announces that it has signed a multiyear exclusive overall TV & first-look film deal with Critical Role.

Mighty Nein: Critical Role's Second Campaign

Mighty Nein began airing on Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels in early 2018, running 151 episodes before the campaign ended in June 2021. Similar to their first adventure in Vox Machina, the story followed a group of seven misfit adventurers with complicated pasts and relationships who were the only ones that could prevent the kingdom from plunging into chaos when an arcane artifact capable of reshaping reality fell into the wrong hands.

"Critical Role's livestream campaigns are the spark that lit the flame for our worldwide audience," said Critical Role CEO and co-founder Travis Willingham. "Seeing the stories and characters from our first campaign come to life in 'The Legend of Vox Machina' was a dream realized, and we are absolutely buzzing with excitement to do it again with 'Mighty Nein.' But with today's announcement, we're confident that the stories we tell will keep expanding into realms of entertainment beyond what we can even imagine."

The success of The Legend of Vox Machina led to a second season on Prime Video, and a third season was announced at New York Comic Con. Serving as executive producers for Mighty Nein are Tasha Huo, Sam Riegel, and Willingham, along with CR's production banner Metapigeon and Amazon Studios. Joining them are Titmouse, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina. The announcement teaser offers a variety of shots from miniatures to dice, but nothing of the actual animated series as it hasn't gone into production yet.