Critical Role Brings Back The Mighty Nein To Theaters

Critical Role has announced today that they will be holding another theater event featuring the return of The Mighty Nein. The group of heroes from the show's second campaign will finally be regrouping for the first time in over a year for a brand new two-part adventure, which they have already pre-recorded in advance. The two episodes will run on November 17th, then skip a week due to it being Thanksgiving, followed by the conclusion to this adventure on December 1st. Both episodes will be airing in their usual spots online, but this one will come with another Cinemark presentation in which they will broadcast in 63 theaters nationwide in the U.S. and nine in South America. International screenings will premiere one day following the domestic showings. We have more info on the presentation below.

"Starring Critical Role founders Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), and Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch) all reprising their roles from Campaign 2, the two-part special takes place several months after the events in Cognouza, when our unsung heroes of The Mighty Nein have started new chapters in their lives. However, when some discover that there are still old chapters yet to be closed, our heroes will need to reunite for more stories untold…

Screenings will be held at select Cinemark theaters in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington, Washington D.C., Wisconsin, Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador. Tickets are available now at Cinemark.com/criticalrole and on the Cinemark app."

"Cinemark is pleased to build on our relationship with Critical Role and bring The Mighty Nein Reunited to our immersive auditoriums in the U.S. and South America, expanding the gaming and actual play experiences we bring to our big screens," said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of Global Content Strategy. "Critters have been resoundingly enthusiastic about experiencing Critical Role's worlds come to life in our shared, cinematic environment, and we are excited to give them another opportunity to witness the action together."