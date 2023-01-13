Minx: STARZ Revives Axed Comedy Series; Premiering Season 2 Minx has found a new home with STARZ after its cancellation late last year, prompting praise and excitement from stars like Jake Johnson.

STARZ announced today it has picked up seasons one and two of the critically acclaimed comedy series Minx, starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond. The platform will also be exclusively premiering the second season.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. As previously announced, Elizabeth Perkins joined season two as the recurring character Constance.

"We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about, and for women," said Jeffrey Hirsch, President & CEO for STARZ. "STARZ is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We're excited to welcome Ellen and the talented 'Minx' team to the network and can't wait to bring its passionate fans the second season."

Ellen Rapoport, Minx creator, showrunner & executive producer, said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the STARZ family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We've found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it." "We are so proud of our beloved 'Minx' and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on STARZ," said executive producer Paul Feig. "That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast's amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky STARZ."

Minx creator Rapoport, who serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television. No confirmation on a premiere date just yet, but finding a new home after their HBO Max cancellation is good enough news for us at the moment.