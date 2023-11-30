Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, mjf, recaps, samoa joe, wrestling

MJF and Samoa Joe Team Up Against Masked Devils on AEW Dynamite

Witness The Chadster's take on AEW's twisted tale - MJF & Samoa Joe teaming up to take on the Devil's minions! Unfair to WWE? You bet! 😡👿🤼

Hey there, all of The Chadster's awesome followers! It's time for another no-holds-barred, totally unbiased, wrestling report from yours truly, The Chadster. Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite threw a curveball that has the wrestling community in Tony Khan's evil thrall, so let's dive right into the chaos that unfolded. 😤👀 Auughh man! 🤦‍♂️ In typical AEW fashion, they've gone and stirred up a pot of drama that just cheeses The Chadster off. Let's set the stage: AEW World Champion and one of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, the ever-so-cocky MJF, sauntered down to the ring with his usual swagger. 🦚 He starts waxing poetic about his upcoming matchup with Samoa Joe, and all this respect talk? Please, have some decency for the storyline, guys…

As MJF stands there, reminiscing about Samoa Joe's influential career (yadda yadda, The Chadster gets it, Joe's great, but not great enough to remain in WWE), he basically throws a Thank You parade—talk about going off-script from a true wrestling rivalry. And then, like some budget daytime soap opera, everything goes dark, and we've got these devilish goons in black masks jumping MJF, and then Samoa Joe runs in for the save! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

But oh, it couldn't just stop there. Nooo, AEW had to throw in some cryptic message and challenge MJF & Samoa Joe to face these mystery foes in a tag match? Total dang bull poop if you ask The Chadster. AEW, when are you going to stop trying to shoehorn theatrics into every corner of wrestling?

Now, what really grinds The Chadster's gears is how all this is going down when WWE is basking in the rightful spotlight with CM Punk's return. AEW needs to learn some restraint and let WWE's superior storytelling breathe without trying to overshadow it with these shenanigans. It's all so unfair and quite frankly, a slap to the face of every true wrestling fan who appreciates the craft.

The Chadster had the most unsettling dream that just totally cheesed The Chadster off. 🥶 So, The Chadster hops out of bed in the dead of night because The Chadster's craving some delicious White Claw seltzer. 🌙 Just as The Chadster is about to take that soothing first sip, this guy wearing the most chilling devil mask appears out of nowhere. The Chadster's heart races, and The Chadster books it through the house, but this masked menace is hot on The Chadster's heels! 😰 Every turn The Chadster makes, every closet The Chadster dives into, it's like there's no escape. It's a dance, a tango of terror—and The Chadster is leading!

Cornering The Chadster in The Chadster's very own bedroom, he pounces, and The Chadster is down on the bed, with nary a cry from Keighleyanne who's oblivious to the fiendish nightmare playing out beside her. 🛏️ The devilish figure leans in so very close that The Chadster can feel their breath—but it's not just fear that sends shivers down The Chadster's spine. Off slides the mask, and who does The Chadster see? That's right—Tony Khan himself, whispering almost sweetly into The Chadster's ear: "I could have had CM Punk if I wanted him, Chad. But I fired him." The way those words slink into The Chadster's ears—auughh, it's just too much! 😩 Suddenly, The Chadster awakens in a cold sweat, with the very real horror that Tony Khan is haunting The Chadster's dreams! The Chadster can't even! 🛌💤

Wrapping up this latest dose of wrestling chatter, The Chadster must soberly acknowledge the advancements in the Continental Classics tournament on Dynamite. So, we had Jon Moxley, Rush, and Swerve Strickland picking up some wins and moving forward—yay for them. 🎉 But let's not lose sight of the bigger picture: AEW's incessant need to one-up WWE. It seems The Chadster's profound insights are the only light of truth shining through the bias that plagues the so-called "journalism" surrounding the wrestling world.

So there you have it, folks. The Chadster signing off and still standing strong as one of the few unbiased heralds in this twisted wrestling narrative. And hey, Tony, how about focusing on your own product instead of trying to sabotage The Chadster's peace of mind, huh? Catch y'all next time—Chadster out! 🎤✌😡

