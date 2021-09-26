Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5 Vol 2: Taking the Gold Hostage

With the first half of its final season currently streaming and the remaining episodes set to drop in December, Netflix had an early holiday present for fans of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) this weekend. And that present came in the form of an exclusive clip from "Part 5 Volume 2" of the Alex Pina-created series. After some tragic losses & revelations and with The Professor (Álvaro Morte) now MIA, a new plan of attack is needed as the group argues over what to do with their "hostage": the gold.

Now here's a look at the exclusive clip from Netflix's La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5 Vol. 2, set to end its run on December 3rd:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LCDP P5 – Vol 2 | Exclusive Clip | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPkgAMym7i8)

When surrender isn't an option, the fight can end in only one of two ways- as you're about to see in the following official trailer for La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5 Vol. 1, currently streaming on Netflix:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htqXL94Rza4)

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Here's a look back at the official date announcement teaser released by the streaming service in May:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Money Heist: Part 5 | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FhmnB6SwBc)

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga. Joining the cast this season are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) as René, the love of Tokio's life; and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso) as Berlin's son, Rafael. Produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo are set to direct.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Money Heist | Series trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVzSKOpEdYU&feature=youtu.be)

For any fans out there (since we know there's quite a few of you out there) concerned about how the series will end, Pina wants you to know that you can relax: it's something the team's been working on for a while. "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters," said Pina in a statement about Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). "The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season." Pina will serve as showrunner, and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz, who returns as director of production. Head writer Javier Gómez Santander, Director of Photography Migue Amodeo, and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing.