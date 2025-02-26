Posted in: Pluto TV, TV | Tagged: monty python, shout! factory tv

Monty Python Series, Select Films Head to Pluto Courtesy of Shout! TV

Shout! TV and Pluto have partnered to bring the comedy troupe Monty Python to the FAST platform, including "Flying Circus" and select films.

Article Summary Monty Python's "Flying Circus" joins Pluto TV, streaming free in HD this February via Shout! TV.

Select films include "Holy Grail," "Life of Brian," but miss "Meaning of Life" and "Something Completely Different."

Founded in 1969, the Python troupe gained U.S. acclaim with their absurd, satirical comedy style.

Enjoy iconic Monty Python films and series on Pluto's Sketchy AF channel, celebrating comedy legends.

As many scour their favorite streaming services worried if their favorite series ended up on a paid subscription service, Monty Python fans won't have to go as far as Shout! TV has partnered with Pluto TV to bring all four seasons of the BBC variety series Monty Python's Flying Circus and select films to the FAST platform this February, all in glorious HD. The Python films and specials featured include Holy Grail (1975), which marks its 50th anniversary; Life of Brian (1979); and Live at the Hollywood Bowl (1982). Not included are 1971's And Now for Something Complete Different and their final theatrical film, 1983's Meaning of Life. "We're thrilled to distribute these comic masterpieces and to have Pluto as a partner to feature and promote this timeless and sought-after content," said Julie Dansker, SVP of Streaming and Content Strategy at Shout! Studios.

Monty Python: "Flying Circus," Select Films Head to Pluto

Monty Python was founded by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, and Terry Gilliam in 1969. The BBC ran the series until 1974, and their ambitions turned to cinema as the troupe garnered international acclaim with the series' popularity in the United States starting with the Arthurian-themed Holy Grail. The sketch comedy series often surrounded a prevailing theme in each episode. Holy Grail and Life of Brian followed more traditional narratives with related sketches along the way. And Now for Something Completely Different was a reshot compilation of Python favorites, while Meaning of Life abandoned the traditional narrative in favor of themed sketches.

The Pythons regularly collaborated with each other throughout their careers, and their final work was 1989's Parrot Sketch Not Included, the 20th-anniversary special that marked the final appearance of Chapman, who passed later that year. The five continued to reunite and organized a final series of live shows in 2013's Monty Python Live (Mostly) with various talent playing Chapman's parts, and it also marked the final time Jones performed with the troupe with his declining health before his passing in 2020.

"Monty Python's timeless wit and absurd brilliance have shaped comedy for generations, and now Pluto TV audiences can enjoy their iconic films and series for free on our new Sketchy AF channel," said Kevin Sullivan, VP Content Partnerships, Pluto TV. "Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering them for the first time, these classics have never been more accessible—completely ridiculous, brilliantly satirical, and now streaming for all."

