In mid-January of this year, viewers learned that Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird) was set to join the Marvel Studios and Disney+ live-action series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac (Dune) and May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy). With Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) as well as Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) set to direct, Hawke is expected to portray the series' main villain though it is still not clear who that might be (fellow mercenary-turned-villain Bushman could be a possibility but nothing is been confirmed). A little over a month later, and Hawke is starting to open up more about the project.

During an interview with The Ringer, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark:

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for January 2021), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021) and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle returns to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight in Ironheart with Dominique Thorne.