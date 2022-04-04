Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Talks Donning Costume for First Time & More

With the premiere of the Disney+ series Moon Knight, we're finding that it's a Marvel superhero series unlike any other with star Oscar Isaac playing multiple roles, so to speak. To start, he's Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. The actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight in an attempt to scratch the surface and make sense of who the character is and what it was like to put on the costume that shapes the hero.

"There's no doubt that I'm in a Marvel superhero movie. Yes, we're working on all the psychological aspects and all that, but this guy's a superhero. Feel very powerful, you know, scary as well. It's such an unusual design," Isaac explained about seeing himself in the final Moon Knight and Mr. Knight costumes. As for the possibility that a third personality may be in play, Isaac is keeping mum on the matter. "Very possible. You'll have to keep watching to find out," the actor teased when pitched the theory. "For me, that was the draw: To be able to create one incredible, indelible character and then, also create the counterpoint to that character and to find the tension between how they interact and really how it's revealed to Steven that he's sharing his body with an ex-mercenary in service of an Egyptian deity."

Isaac is certainly no stranger to Disney and their franchises with his involvement in Star Wars as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron. Prior to 2015's The Force Awakens, he gained notoriety in the Coen Brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) and the sci-fi AI classic Ex Machina (2014). He goes back to Marvel on the Sony side lending his voice in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.