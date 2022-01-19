Moon Knight Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies Following Ski Accident, Age 37

UPDATE 9:39 am ET: News agency AFP is reporting that Moon Knight star & French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following injuries sustained during a serious ski accident. Ulliel was seen as an up-and-coming force in French cinema whose past credits include the movies Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent, It's Only The End Of TheawardCesar-winning actor was hospitalized after suffering a head injury and has not survived, according to the actor's family and local agent (from Deadline Hollywood). It was reported previously that mountain police have been responding to numerous accident reports on the slopes after the region was hit with excessive hard snow and ice on the slopes.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent) has been hospitalized after what is being described as a "serious ski accident" in the Alps. The 37-year-old French actor was transported by helicopter on Tuesday to a hospital in Grenoble after a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region left the actor "in a serious condition with a skull injury" (according to local media reporting). Ulliel plays Anton Mogart aka Midnight Man in Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke-starrer.

Here's a look back at the trailer that was released for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight, set to premiere on March 30th:

Disney+ and Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight" is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising) as Anton Mogart aka Midnight Man, with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle.