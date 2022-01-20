Moon Knight Trailer: A "Fantastic" Theory or "Doom'd" From the Start?

We're pretty sure by now that you've watched the official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action series Moon Knight at least once. If you're like us, probably dangerously close to double digits (which we're already at with The Walking Dead Season 11b trailer), and then you have a chance to watch it again along with Isaac and Hawke in their reaction video (more on that below). But then there are those times you screen it for the things you miss, like what we're about to bring to your attention. So in the trailer, start watching from the 1:20 mark on and you'll get to the part where Steven/Marc (Isaac) is driving a truck and running from someone or something. In the scene where he looks at the gun like he's never seen it before? Check out the boxes in the back- do you see it? Well, don't worry because we screen-capped it below. Yup, that's a "von D-" with an interesting international flair to the wording. Is the creative team having a little harmless easter egg fun with the fans? Or could the rest of that box read, "von Doom"? As in, "Victor von Doom"? Because there's already been a ton of Fantastic Four talk around Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so could this be another way to start laying the groundwork for some "fantastic" news, or is our theory "Doom'd" from the start? Ahhh… the joy of diving brain-first into dumpster fires of random speculation!

So for a chance to rewatch the trailer (like you need an excuse, right?) along with Isaac and Hawke, check out the following mini-featurette below (with the series set to premiere on March 30th):

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Moon Knight that was released earlier this week:

Disney+ and Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight" is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Here's a look back at the first Instagram post showing Isaac in full-on, ass-kicking training mode:

During an interview with The Ringer, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark:

