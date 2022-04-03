Moon Knight, Umbrella Academy & More WonderCon 2022 Cosplay: Day 2

WonderCon 2022 has made it to day two and hordes of cosplayers have descended upon the Anaheim Convention center in anticipation of this evenings world famous Masquerade contest. It has been a long & somewhat scary road since the rise of COVID forced the entire world into lockdown, canceling everything, including Comic Conventions. This year marks the first time since 2019 that WonderCon's Masquerade, produced by the same people who bring you San Diego Comic-Con, will be held in person. With its roots in the San Francisco Bay area, WonderCon originated in 1987 in Oakland, relocated to San Francisco, and moved to Anaheim in 2012 where it continues to grow. After spending 2016 in Los Angeles, WonderCon returned to Anaheim in 2017.

As we mentioned yesterday WonderCon has a reputation as a fun and friendly con and is one of the largest comic cons on the west coast. Like its sister show San Diego Comic-Con, WonderCon 2022 features an expansive exhibit hall, comics, movie, and television sneak peeks. This year's special guests include Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), author Sarah Kuhn (Heroine Complex, Shadow of the Batgirl), Kevin Eastman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), artist Tula Lotay (All-Star Batman, American Vampire), and cartoonist Gene Luen Yang (American Chinese, Avatar: The Last Airbender).

What follows is a collection, shot by yours truly, of some of the finest offerings of cosplay assembled at the Anaheim Convention Center. A gaggle of Iron Men, a few Batmen, a handful of Moon Knights, a couple of Doc Ocks, and a whole lot more. Do you see yourself in the gallery below? Shout out in the comment section and let us know. (Click to expand)

WonderCon was held in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1987 to 2011, then as WonderCon Anaheim in Anaheim, California from 2012 to 2015, WonderCon Los Angeles in 2016 due to construction at the Anaheim Convention Center, and then back to Anaheim from 2017 to the present, though was not held in person in 2020 or 2021.