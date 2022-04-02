Captain Carter to Gunslinger Spawn, WonderCon 2022 Cosplay Day 1

Cosplay is back! Like the swallows to Capistrano, just a few miles south, nerds and pop-culture enthusiasts have swarmed back to WonderCon 2022. It has been a long, somewhat scary, road since the rise of COVID-19 forced the entire world into lockdown, canceling everything, including Comic Conventions. This year marks the first time since 2019 that WonderCon, produced by the same people who bring you San Diego Comic-Con, will be held in person at the Anaheim Convention Center. With its roots in the San Francisco Bay area, WonderCon originated in 1987 in Oakland, relocated to San Francisco, and moved to Anaheim in 2012 where it continues to grow. After spending 2016 in Los Angeles, WonderCon returned to Anaheim in 2017.

WonderCon has a reputation as a fun and friendly con and is one of the largest comic cons on the west coast. Like its sister show San Diego Comic Con, WonderCon features an expansive exhibit hall, comics, movie, and television sneak peeks. This year's special guests include Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), author Sarah Kuhn (Heroine Complex, Shadow of the Batgirl), Kevin Eastman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), artist Tula Lotay (All Star Batman, American Vampire), and cartoonist Gene Luen Yang (American Chinese, Avatar: The Last Airbender). But that's not all. Attendees from all over the world gather to compete in the infamous onstage costume competition known as Masquerade and on the first day of WonderCon 2022 they congregate to show off their work. Here is a look at some of Day one's finest cosplay offerings on display with everything from Tron and Red X to Gunslinger Spawn. All pictures courtesy of moi, enjoy!

WonderCon was held in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1987–2011, then as WonderCon Anaheim in Anaheim, California from 2012 to 2015, WonderCon Los Angeles in 2016 due to construction at the Anaheim Convention Center, and then back to Ahaheim from 2017 to the present, though was not held in person in 2020 or 2021.

