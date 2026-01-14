Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: marvel zombies

More Marvel Zombies on the Way? Brad Winderbaum Offers Big Update

Though no green light has been given, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum announced that a new Marvel Zombies story was in development.

If showrunner and director Bryan Andrews and Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies wasn't enough to satisfy your craving for more of the undead in the MCU, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Streaming & Animation, has some promising news to pass along. Checking in with The Official Marvel Podcast to preview what's ahead for 2026, Winderbaum announced that there have been rumblings behind the scenes about "developing the next zombie story." When asked if there would be more MCU zombies in the future, Winderbaum responded by saying that he hoped there would be before dropping some news. "I'll tell you this, since I'm the first episode of the year, we're developing a few things right now behind the scenes. Obviously, nothing's been green-lit yet, but we are actively developing the next zombie story. So, fingers crossed. It's not official, but Bryan's [Andrews] back in the house and we're starting to talk about ideas. The little bit I've heard so far is incredible."

What If…? & Marvel Zombies Connections

Marvel Television and Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum addressed the connection between the series and the episode from the original animated anthology series What If…? during an interview with EW at the end of 2024. "If you remember that zombies episode from season 1 [S01E05: "What If… Zombies?!"] – that is very much like the part 1 prologue for this giant, epic event that is coming out next year," Winderbaum shared, adding that those who need a refresher or haven't watched it yet should "definitely" do it before October. But what if you prefer to dive right in without doing any "homework"?

As Winderbaum sees it, the series works on two different levels – you could watch just the four episodes and enjoy the story that's laid out, or you could watch the What If…? episode for more of a "bigger picture" understanding of what's going down. "It ties right in. It is the same universe. If you've never seen that episode of 'What If…?' you do come at the universe from a different angle. So you could just watch the four episodes of 'Marvel Zombies' coming in completely blind because it does tell its own story. But if you do know that episode of 'What If…?' and what happens in it, it does connect entirely to that episode," Winderbaum explained.

Produced by Marvel Animation, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies stemmed from a teleplay by Zeb Wells and was directed by Bryan Andrews – with the story written by Wells and Andrews. Wells, Andrews, Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt serve as executive producers – with Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar producing.

