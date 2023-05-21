More Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Crossovers After "Lower Decks"? Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks crossover director Jonathan Frakes and EP Akiva Goldsman tease what fans can expect.

With less than a month to go until the June 15th launch of the second season of Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman & Jenny Lumet's Anson Mount-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Goldman and "Star Trek" icon/director Jonathan Frakes are sharing some insights into what fans can expect from THAT episode. You know… the one that sees Jack Quaid's Boimler & Tawny Newsome's Mariner making the live-action jump from the animated "Lower Decks" for an epically unexpected crossover event. "We had a really good time doing that and got to work with our extended family from the other show, both on camera and off. And, of course, Jonathan Frakes directed it. So in many ways, it's a 'Star Trek' melting pot, that episode. And there are more, but far be it for me to spoil…," Goldsman shared/teased the current issue of SFX Magazine.

"Oh god, it's so good," Frakes shared when discussing the crossover episode. "I have Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who are both amazing. It was such a treat for me because it is a flat-out comedy. Full on. And they're fearless over there, they take some really big swings on 'Strange New Worlds.' They're animated at the beginning and at the end. It's a clever and simple product. It's not really 'Roger Rabbit' because what happens is these guys come over, and they're humans, and you accept them as soon as they're on the Enterprise. God, the two of them have got great energy, and it freed up the acting company on 'Strange New Worlds' to play more broadly," Frakes added. "Anson's [Mount] a wonderful comedian, very dry, but so's Rebecca [Romijn]. It encouraged Ethan [Peck] and everyone; there were just a lot of positives that came out of them having the guts to do a full-on comedy, let alone a crossover with an animated show."

And if Goldsman has his way (and if it works as a story and not just fan-servicing), there could be more crossovers on the way in the future. "I am as promiscuous as it comes when we discuss the crossing over into other series timelines. I delight in that," Goldman explained. "I think our rule is always it can't just be fanservice – which is not to say that we don't love servicing fans, but there also has to be a real storytelling 'get.' Of which, I think there are many."

McMahan on Star Trek: "Strange New Worlds"/"Lower Decks" Crossover

"First off, they look amazing. I was supposed to be up there [on set], but schedules didn't align," "Lower Decks" Showrruner Mike McMahan shared with The Hollywood Reporter last fall when offering an update on the "Star Trek" crossover. "They were there, and I was getting selfies of Tawny and Jack in their uniforms, hanging out with Jonathan Frakes and Ethan Peck, making fun of me that I couldn't be there. They were all up there having this friendship bloom, and I got to see that when they all came together again in San Diego at Comic-Con."

McMahan also revealed how involved he was on the story side before teasing how the "Strange New Worlds" crew may not be ready for what the "Lower Decks" team brings. "I also got to punch up the script and help make sure it felt like 'Lower Decks,' so I was getting to write lines for Spock [Ethan Peck] and Uhura [Celia Rose Gooding], and Pike [Anson Mount]," he explained. "I will say, they may have gone to strange new worlds before, but they have never had strange new characters like mine showing up on the show. It's funny, I feel like the Enterprise crew is really good at figuring out and handling aliens, but they're completely flummoxed by how to deal with human beings like I created."

