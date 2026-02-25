Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Morena Baccarin Joins Nathan Fillion in New Firefly Tease Video

First, it was Gina Torres. Now, Nathan Fillion has Morena Baccarin on board for whatever's being planned. Will it be connected to Firefly?

Earlier this week, we shared a video post from Nathan Fillion (Superman, The Rookie) and Alan Tudyk's (Resident Alien, Creature Commandos) Once We Were Spacemen, which has been fueling a whole lot of speculation among Firefly fans. In the video, Fillion and Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne) have a guarded exchange in which they both agree: "It's time." But for what? Could it be a tease for a special podcast episode featuring the entire cast? Of course, there's always the outside chance that it could mean a real reunion of some type, with December 20th, 2027, marking the 25th anniversary of the pilot episode. Could it be related to that? It seems, at least for now, that Fillion's more in the mood to drop clues/teases – as we saw earlier today. In a new post, Fillion (in The Rookie wardrobe) stops by to visit Morena Baccarin (in Sheriff Country wardrobe), aka Inara Serra. After another guarded exchange, it seems Baccarin is also all-in on whatever's being planned.

"Wait. Doing what? What are we doing? What are we doing, you son of a bitch?!" read the caption to the latest Instagram post, which also included the following from Fillion: "Holy cow. We're doing this."

And here's a look back at what Fillion and Torres teased a few days ago:

When it comes to television, Fillion has had one helluva career. We're talking a successful eight-seasons-and-counting run on ABC's The Rookie as John Nolan, and his runs as author/police advisor Richard Castle on ABC's Castle, and as Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on FOX's Firefly (and feature film, Serenity). With that in mind, who do you think would win in a fight between Nolan, Castle, and Mal? That was the question that Fillion answered during Disney's Upfronts in May 2025. We don't want to spoil who took the top spot and the reasons Fillion gave, but they make perfect sense. That said, Castle fans may not be too thrilled… just sayin'…

Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk were once spacemen. Since their time on Firefly, their friendship has been marked by comic-con panels and the occasional cameo. Now they're hosting a podcast where they connect with fellow creatives, exploring who they were and what they're up to now. You're not going to learn much by listening to this podcast, but if you're looking for the feeling of hanging out with friends… sit back, grab a beverage, and enjoy the show

