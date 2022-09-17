Jujutsu Kaisen: Crunchyroll Shares Season 2 Key Art Teaser

With season two scheduled to premiere in 2023, a new key art visual for Jujutsu Kaisen has been released. A little teaser for fans to prepare for what is to come in the upcoming season, but can we be prepared at all for what awaits the students of Jujutsu High? I guess we should soon find out. It seems we will be seeing some familiar faces and (looking at the art provided) maybe more insight into the past and the lives of Gojo and Geto.

The new key visual released shows a younger Gojo Satoru in second-year uniform, accompanied by Geto Suguro and Shoko Ieiri riding a train. Gojo looks just as silly and chills as always as does Geto, while Shoko seems a bit disinterested. It looks like a regular ride, except with a subtle creepy and foreboding tone added by those grimy-slash-drippy fingers-looking things holding the upper side. Which adds to the silly Gojo and sleazy Geto smiles.

After a first season and prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, packed with so much action and amazing animation, it is only natural to imagine that MAPPA will just go balls to the wall on the following arc. Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a boy with incredible strength whose life gets turned upside down after discovering and having to save his classmate from the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, a curse. After eating said finger he is now co-host of his own body to Sukuna himself who has taken residence within his body and soul. Shortly after Yuji joins Jujutsu High under the mentorship of the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Gojo Satoru, to find and fight curses. Along the way, he starts making friends; however, how much of himself and his friends is he willing to lose to rid the world of the most powerful curse, Sukuna?

It is insanely exciting to start getting news about Jujutsu Kaisen season two already. It was great to get the movie and get to know Yuta, I am very happy to see Yuji come back along with the gang and see what awaits. I am both incredibly excited as I am fearful of what is to come. So far, the anime has followed the steps of the anime so wonderfully, and I wonder if there might be changes coming or if things will remain the same as in the manga.