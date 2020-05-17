Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Review: Coup Saves Its Best for Last

This week brings us a new episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem and while it finally emphasized the sense of urgency, it also left me wanting more in a sense that it felt like there were some things missing that I needed to make it a satisfying watch. However, maybe because there is so much going on and so fast, it feels impossible to take all of it as seriously as we should, as if there is no time to truly process the events as they happen. Our main unit though, or at least two-thirds of it, continues showing growth and change, which makes them a tad more likable. Still, the series is still having issues with its pacing: taking too much time on certain storylines while rushing others that should be given time to grow and evolve.

Thursday's episode "Coup" made me feel like I was watching a YA sob-fest. There is so much going on, but I am still not able to take it seriously at times. I mean, I understand there are different stages of dealing with loss and grief, and that one moment you are okay and the next you are crying. However, this is starting to make me feel like I am watching the Avengers again: one moment they are suffering so much that it seems like it will never end, and the next they are okay and rebelling again. Let's bring out our main suspect, as always: Raelle (Taylor Hickson). Not for one moment did I believe she would say no to Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) when she offered for her to see Scylla (Amalia Holm) one last time. Like, for real? Raelle is constantly seeking answers, would she really decline such an opportunity?

As for Tally (Jessica Sutton) and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), they keep showing how much they have changed and grown. If it were not for their characters, I would have some trouble comprehending time and pacing in the show. So yeah, let me just say: I cannot get over the sh*t Garit (Kai Bradbury) pulled on Tally! I mean, I am glad he and his wife are into the same thing, but man, did you really think pulling that out of your ass at the last minute would go well? Especially with someone who seems so unstable to begin with? Sorry, I am laughing yet at the same time there was something very human, very raw, and very real at that moment. I also love that the rebel part is rubbing off on Abigail as well. Her saying "f*ck it" and going with her own speech was a very nice touch. Was it surprising? No, but the speech itself was much more impactful than I expected. Even more so, going with the unit and telling her mom about what is really going on was an especially nice touch. I appreciate this weird new bond that seems to have blossomed within the unit. I hope it lasts. And no, I will not mention the fact that Raelle was actually okay with all of this as well… ahem.

So this takes us to the big momentum change of the episode, which is also the one thing that could pay off big time down the road: General Alder (Lyne Renee). By far, she is the most interesting character in the show. Okay, her and that little mystical girl she tried saving who keeps antagonizing her. I am very much enjoying this dynamic. Now we know that the general will try getting to the bottom of who has been snitching to the president, especially after Anacostia informed the girls that they are at danger now. I can imagine things will explode next week during the finale, and I wish we could have gotten more of this sense of urgency from the very beginning of this episode. If there is a second season of Motherland: Fort Salem coming, then my biggest wish is to see more of the magic and the world instead of training.