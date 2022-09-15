Moxley, Danielson to Compete for AEW Championship at Grand Slam

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson each won their semi-final matches in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions and will face each other for the AEW World Championship next week. Danielson made Chris Jericho tap in a grueling technical match to advance to the finals of the tournament in the main event of AEW Dynamite last night. Moxley opened the show facing Sammy Guevara, who tried to win with interference from Tay Melo and Anna Jay, but ultimately fell to the Death Rider.

Moxley lost the AEW Championship to CM Punk earlier this month at the All Out PPV, but Punk's reign lasted only a few days. At the post-PPV press conference, Punk, unprompted, unleashed a rant on former friend Colt Cabana, as well as former Champion Hangman Adam Page and AEW co-founders and EVPs Kenny Omega and Tbhe Young Bucks. Throughout the near-half-hour tirade, Punk repeatedly shut down attempts by Tony Khan to change the subject, humiliating the AEW owner. Following the outburst, Punk returned to his locker room where he was confronted by Omega and The Bucks, and a physical altercation took place. Everyone in the room was suspended, and the following Wednesday on Dynamite (last week), Khan announced that Punk would be stripped of his title, with a tournament starting that week to crown a new champion. Omega and The Young Bucks were also stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships, with the titles awarded to Death Triangle in a match later that night.

Moxley and Danielson met in the ring following Danielson's victory on Dynamite last night, where they shook hands ahead of their match next week. Both men are members of the Blackpool Combat Club stable, and either man would make an excellent AEW World Champion. Moxley was reportedly planning to take a vacation after losing the title at All Out, which would seem to make a Danielson victory likely, but Moxley is passionate about AEW and it wouldn't be out of character for him to forego his vacation in order to carry the ball for the company once again. Danielson, on the other hand, is another huge star who has yet to hold the title in AEW, and a run by Danielson as champion would cater to AEW's base of pro wrestling fanatics who place the most value on in-ring technical skill, though both men have both wrestling chops and charisma in abundance. Best of all, neither man is likely to embarrass the company in a post-match press conference.

The AEW World Championship match will take place next week on AEW Dynamite, a special event dubbed Grand Slam that will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Long Island.