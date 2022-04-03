Ms. Marvel "Fantasy" Teaser Finds the Future in Kamala Khan's Hands

So the last time we checked in with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, series star Iman Vellani was sharing with us her initial reactions to seeing the trailer as well as expressing her appreciation for all of the wonderful responses she had received. This time around, we shift our focus back to what will be hitting our screens this June, as the head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) series shared a new teaser for the live-action take. Because the fate of her future and the future of the world rests in Kamala Khan's (Vellani) hands… she just has to believe in it.

Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films (such as the upcoming The Marvels). Now here's a look at the newest teaser "Fantasy" (with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel premiering on June 8):

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.