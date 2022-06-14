Ms. Marvel S01E02 Preview: Kamala Names Her Power, Has Thor Question

With only hours to go until the Meera Menon-directed & Kate Gritmon-written second episode of Disney+, Marvel Studios, and head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan (Vellani) has definitely made an impact. With viewers & critics, no doubt (as the online reaction shows, despite trolls). But on-screen, maybe a little too much attention. That brings us to the following preview clip for this week's chapter, as Kamala begins both practicing and getting to know more about her powers (and if she's related to Thor).

Now take a minute and enjoy the following clip and see why so many have fallen in love with the streaming series:

And here's a look back at the best moments from the red carpet at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Ms. Marvel launch event:

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the first two episodes currently streaming.