Posted in: TV | Tagged: MST3K, Mystery Science Theater 3000, rifftrax

MST3K: The RiffTrax Experiments Kickstarter Breaks Past $2.7 Million

With Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, Bill Corbett, and more returning, the MST3K: The RiffTrax Experiments Kickstarter passed $2.7 million.

Article Summary MST3K: The RiffTrax Experiments Kickstarter rockets past $2.7 million, crushing its funding goal.

Original cast members Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett return for four new episodes.

Classic bad movies like Deathsport and Space Raider headline the new season's riffing lineup.

Fan support remains strong as MST3K continues to thrive across cable, streaming, and crowdfunding.

If there was ever any doubt, Mystery Science Theater 3000 and RiffTrax had any shortage of support, they're sorely mistaken, especially given this latest round of crowdfunding from Kickstarter as the latest season of MST3K, now rebranded as Mystery Science Theater 3000: The RiffTrax Experiments, has surpassed $2.7 million from 22k+ backers, far exceeding their original goal of $20,000. The brand is not a stranger to crowdfunding, given its previous success. MST3K alums Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett will reprise their roles, comprising four episodes skewing the worst of the worst classic Hollywood has to offer. Following their original stints, the trio launched its "spiritual successor," RiffTrax, in 2006, expanding into TV, commercials, and education content.

MST3K: RiffTrax Experiments Inching Closer to $3 Million on Kickstarter

MST3K has had a long history since its premiere on KTMA in 1988, appearing on various cable and streaming platforms off and on throughout its run, including stints on Comedy Channel, Comedy Central, Sci-Fi Channel (now SYFY), Netflix, its independent platform, The Gizmoplex, and its current owners in Radial Entertainment, comprised of the merged Shout! Studios and FilmRise. Originally hosted by Joel Hodgson, the series generally focused on the hapless human host, their puppet robot companions like Crow T. Robot, Tom Servo, Gypsy, etc, and villains who force them to watch the schlockiest of schlock with biting commentary to match.

For the RiffTrax Experiments, Nelson played a fictionalized version of himself, Murphy voiced Tom Servo and Professor Bobo, and Corbett voiced Crow T. Robot and Brain Guy. Joining them on this run will also be Mary Jo Pehl, Trace Beaulieu, and Frank Conniff, who will reprise their respective roles as Pearl, Dr. Clayton Forrester, and his trusty sidekick, Frank. The latter two would set up Mike at that time to watch the awful films. So far, three of the four films announced are: Deathsport (1978), Space Raider (1983), and The Sting of Death (1966). For more, including the tiers of goodies you can get based on your donation, you can check out the Kickstarter page.

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