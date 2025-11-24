Posted in: Disney+, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: miss piggy, sabrina carpenter

Muppets Mayhem! Sabrina Carpenter Has "Too Hot" Miss Piggy Arrested

Check out Sabrina Carpenter having The Muppets' Miss Piggy "arrested" for being too hot on the last night of her "Short N' Sweet" tour.

With the music superstar teaming with Seth Rogen to reopen the doors of The Muppet Show for Disney+ next year, it "felt" (get it?) only fitting that Sabrina Carpenter would have Miss Piggy "arrested" for being too hot on the last night of her "Short N' Sweet" tour in Los Angeles on Sunday night. "You guys are so beautiful, it should be a crime," Carpenter said to the audience, pausing her performance of "Dumb & Poetic" to announce who would be getting the pink handcuffs slapped on them. To say the crowd exploded when the cameras cut to Miss Piggy would be an understatement, leading to a great exchange between the two (before a Muppet Police Bear got confused and arrested Miss Piggy for real).

Along with the upcoming anniversary special (rumors say it could be a backdoor pilot for a new series), Miss Piggy has been making headlines lately on her own. Jennifer Lawrence recently announced that she and Emma Stone are co-producing a new film spotlighting the famed Muppet, written by Tony-winning actor, writer, and comedian Cole Escola. Here's a clip from Sunday night as Miss Piggy is taken away for being too hot (and maybe a bit too physically abusive to Kermit):

Miss Piggy was spotted in Sabrina Carpenter's concert. 🐷This serves as a tease for "THE MUPPET SHOW" revival special that Carpenter EPs with Seth Rogen. "THE MUPPET SHOW" an original special streaming 2026 on @DisneyPlus.#TheMuppetShow #TheMuppets pic.twitter.com/gZ2AJ93CDV — DTVA News (@DTVANews) November 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights, it's time to get things started as The Muppet Show returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with Carpenter! In honor of next year's 50th anniversary, the gang is getting the band back together for a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos. Viewers can expect veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel returning to perform most of the Muppet characters, with a team of additional performers joining them for the special.

Stemming from 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey, Disney+'s The Muppet Show will be executive-produced by Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures, alongside David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach via Muppets Studio. Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson will also serve as executive producers. Albertina Rizzo will serve as writer and executive producer, with Alex Timbers directing and serving as an executive producer, and Carpenter also executive-producing.

