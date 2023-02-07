My Hero Academia S06E18 "Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki" Review My Hero Academia S06E18 "Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki" was a fantastic episode to introduce the anime's upcoming final arc.

This past week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki," was a fantastic episode to introduce the final arc of the show. Deku finally gets more of an understanding of One For All, and the truth is definitely about to be out there. The episode came at a great time, successfully separating our thoughts from the Todoroki family debacle. To be honest, I feel I have been giving Endeavor a pass and believing he is actually making up for the emotional damage he inflicted upon his children. Reading it was one thing; it has definitely been hitting way harder watching it play out.

So Deku is currently with the previous vessels of One For All. They explain to Deku what One For All really is and how Deku is now pretty much the last vessel for the power. It is a very informative scene filled with quite a bit of exposition, which was pretty much needed as we currently get to have an idea of what the power entails. They also pulled an Old Testament on Deku, testing him about his feelings on Shigaraki, but the other vessels finally get to know what a good boi Deku truly is. He would never give up on anyone, even after the atrocities they have committed. It was even more touching when we get to see All Might's consciousness tearing up at the boy's words. I think All Might and Deku's father-son relationship will always get me.

From what we have learned: One For All is a quirk that cuts down the lifespan of those who carry it. However, the cycle of old-age death was broken once All Might joined the group— it seems that not having a quirk saved him from the early death fate. However, this means that the constant growth of the power is the reason why Deku might be the last vessel to hold the power. While glad we finally get more concise information on the power itself, it also seemed like a pretty "Wibbly-wobbly-timey-wimey" explanation that gives a lot of space for Deus Ex Machina salvation moments to possibly slide in. Also, do Nana's words confirm Gran Torino was the father of her child? My heart certainly broke into pieces thinking of this, as she mentioned it was "their decision."

Things move pretty fast from there on as we see All Might is ready to share with Hawks and Best Jeanist what One For All is. We see the hints that Endeavor is aware. I do like how they shut down that one reporter as she walked herself to the answer by asking and berating the heroes. We are about to see a pretty rough side of society that reminds me a lot of Watchmen… Who watches the Watchmen? And who is there for them when they are the ones in need and stretched thin? I also liked how Deku's running away was handled without trying to butcher our hearts. It showed how much has changed; this is no longer a time to feel sorry or mope around. It shows it is time to get shit done. I am very excited about this next arc of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia and to see how it will come to life. So far, they have successfully changed the tone of things, and I cannot wait to see where things go.

