My Hero Academia Season 6 E20 "Hired Gun" Review: Hello, Lady Nagant

The latest episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Hired Gun," was another show of Deku's growth as a pro hero. We have always known he is a good boi through and through, but it has been great seeing him become a mini-All Might right in front of our eyes. And even better seeing All Might beaming and tearing up with pride along the way. I think the best and hardest part this season has been the successful change of tone— it has become much more darker, and I cannot wait to see what the heroes will do to bring light and hope back.

The episode starts with a very great scene that fully depicts how in shambles society currently is after All For One and all the jail-breaks. Trust is pretty much non-existent, and even innocent people are paying the price. Funny enough, it is the most it has reflected real society. People are targeting mutant meta-humans that look different and blasting attacks, not even listening to what they say. You cannot get any more human than that. Thankfully Deku came at the right time before they pretty much kill the girl who was trying to run away and find shelter. However, it was All Might getting to Deku right on time to give him food before he goes on the run again. We also get to see the second part of the conversation Deku had with the previous vestiges of One For All while he was in a comma— they are all finally on the same page and willing to help Deku on the fight against All For One.

On their end, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist catch a few other jailbreakers who blame Endeavor for everything that is happening. Right after, Endeavor is ambushed by civilians who scream at him this is all their fault for not being able to do anything about Shigaraki. I am all up for blaming Endeavor for his shitty parenting and toxic marriage; however, much like Shigaraki's story has shown: none of these people ever turned to help anyone in need, always relying on heroes and expecting them to save every aspect of society. Like dudes, you were on your fucking asses just expecting to be saved instead of trying to help one another. Everyone grew comfortable and just turned away from the ugly aspects of life that mattered. Ah, I cannot even rant enough about how pissed this shitty society has gotten me by blaming all their problems on heroes. Hell, they were about to kill a random civilian just because they were afraid of how she looked.

Anyway, when they enter the car, they have a pretty interesting conversation about All For One, One For All, and where Shigaraki fits in all of this. Hawks presumes there is something All For One is missing that Shigaraki has and he needs in order to One For All: hatred. But What does this really mean? Does All For One care about his brother? If he does not have hatred, can he even have love? Is he that far beyond being a human that he is unable to connect? Or is it his power? If Deku can see the consciousness of those who owned his power before him, it is only natural that All For One can as well. Though I imagine it will be more like a revolution inside him. I hope we are able to get a better understanding of this as the story keeps unfolding.

Things take a quick turn as Deku's GPS goes out, and All Might's car is ambushed. To no ones surprise, All For One has sent someone to target Deku and bring the boy to him. It turns out to be Lady Nagant: a former Public Safety Commission Pro Hero that escaped Tartarus during the All For One jail-breaks. We see that in return for bringing Deku to him, he offers her a new power: air walk. Pretty similar to the Gentle Criminal's air walk… I am not going to lie; when I saw it, all I could do was hope that Gentle is doing well wherever he is at. Anyway, I am curious where this Lady Nagant deal is going. Is she truly that bad? I almost hoped there was some good within her, considering how she helped Overhaul get out and still has him by her side.

It was a pretty good episode, with the highlight for me being father-figure All Might worried about Midoriya boi. With only five episodes to go of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, I cannot imagine there will be a lot of good going on… quite the opposite. I mean, before there is some semblance of hope, I feel things will get very dark. That said, I am looking forward to see how things will slowly turn on the heroes favor. However, once again, I cannot foresee any future in which things get even close to how they used to be, but I am definitely here for the ride.

