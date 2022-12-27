My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 13 Final Performance: Battlelines Drawn

The first cour of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 6 has reached its ending with "Final Performance." Even though the battle has ended, the real war has just begun. Things escalated way more than originally intended, and both parties lost many invaluable members. Hope runs thin, but we are about to see who remains standing after this arduous fight.

While not usually the biggest fan of a single day taking place in a span of multiple episodes (blame Dragon Ball Z for the trauma), this season as a whole has felt so short and has flown by. It has been a rollercoaster ride and a constant turn of the tables between the heroes and the villains. That said, regardless of the party, I think the one similarity among them all is that this has been a point of no return. While not addressed in numbers, it is established that there is a large number of deaths and injured. I mean, between the use of Decay and Gigantomachia, I cannot begin to imagine the number of lives that were wiped out… Yeah, definitely, there is no going back to normal for heroes, villains, or the rest of the country in that regard.

Well, Mr. Compress realizes how at a disadvantage they currently are and pulls up his last resort moves. He uses his quirk to remove parts of himself to loosen the ropes and manages to stage an escape for everyone while sacrificing himself in the process: Spinner, Shigaraki, Skeptic, and Dabi, who injured Shoto, retreat from the time being (I guess not being able to torture your unconscious dad makes things a little boring). We also realize Mr. Compress is the great-grandson of the Peerless Thief Oji Harima, who seemed to revel in being a Robin Hood-like figure to those less fortunate. This shows how gray the hero-slash-villain area really is, as the Meta Liberation Army truly believes they are doing these acts in the name of something better.

While still on the floor watching all of this happening, Deku realizes his splitting headaches are actually the quirk of the fourth user of One for All, Danger Sense. In the midst of the confusion and Lemillion getting to Mr. Compress, Spinner recalls a conversation with Shigaraki about using the hands over his body, and he places one over his face, and Shigaraki wakes up with a blast, knocking everyone away. Spinner quickly realizes, along with viewers it is not really Shigaraki but All for One himself talking through him and explaining why they must retreat for the time being and leave the rest of the Paranormal Liberation Front behind due to their failure. As all remaining heroes try their best to fire off what remains of Shigaraki, AFO manages to blast them off once again and escape with a higher-end Nomu.

Even in his current condition, Deku still tries going after Shigaraki, and we see he is still stuck on the look he had when AFO consumed him as if wanting to be saved. Though AFO just uses his power to send him flying and tells him, they shall meet again. While falling, Deku remembers the destruction around them and realizes he cannot forgive Shigaraki and, once again… that look. I think things are just about to take a major turn, especially after the snippet we see for the upcoming episode of My Hero Academia… even more so in its name, "Hellish Hell." It seems the war has just started, and we are about to see the effects of the move Dabi pulled… and the destruction caused by Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 13 "Final Performance" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 The first cour of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 6 has reached its ending with "Final Performance." Even though the battle has ended, the real war has just begun. Things escalated way more than originally intended, and both parties lost many invaluable members. Hope runs thin, but we are about to see who remains standing after this arduous fight.