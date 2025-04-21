Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: my hero academia

My Hero Academia: You're Next Now Available to Stream on Crunchyroll

The fourth film in the series, My Hero Academia: You're Next, hit the streamer on April 20th and is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: You're Next, the fourth film in the exciting superhero franchise My Hero Academia, will be available to stream on Crunchyroll later on Sunday, April 20th, starting at 5 pm Pacific Standard Time or 8 pm Eastern Standard Time. What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called "Quirks"? That's the world of My Hero Academia. Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy, of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless? Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny…

In My Hero Academia: You're Next, Deku and his Hero Course classmates at U.A. High are determined to carry on the ideals of All Might. After Deku faces Tomura Shigaraki, a mysterious figure emerges resembling All Might. When the heroes uncover his devious plans, he is revealed to be Dark Might. He unleashes his Quirk to create a massive fort, absorbing all in its path. It's up to Class 1-A to stop Dark Might and save the world!

Tensai Okamura directed My Hero Academia: You're Next at studio Bones; Yosuke Kuroda provided the script, with character designs by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and music by Yuki Hayashi. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi served as general supervisor and provided original character designs for the film. My Hero Academia is streaming on Crunchyroll.

