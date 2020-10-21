With Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman set to premiere this Wednesday, October 21, David Letterman and his team has put together a third season of fascinating, thought-provoking, and hysterical looks at famous faces in the long-form interview format that's become Letterman's forte. This season's killer line-up includes the MCU's Tony Stark himself, Robert Downey Jr., comedic legend Dave Chappelle, reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West, and Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo.

With the series set to return to Netflix this Wednesday, October 21, here's a look at another preview from My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. In the following clip, Kardashian West offers some personal insight into what it was like growing up during the OJ Simpson trial:

In the previously-released clips, Chappelle discusses the death of George Floyd and the impact it had on our country. From there, Lizzo shows Letterman how to play the flute- followed by Downey Jr. lets Letterman and viewers in on the secrets of the Iron Man helmet:

David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people. The four-episode third season of the Netflix talk show series will welcome another round of guests, including Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo.

Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman features Letterman as host. Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa, and Alexandra Lowry for Zero Point Zero Production; and Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants also serve as executive producers.