MythiCon 2022: YouTube's Rhett & Link Announce October Event

Good Mythical Morning is headed to Austin, TX this October for a fan festival, MythiCon 2022, full of the YouTube channel's favorite games and the comedy duo themselves, Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln Neal, better known as Rhett and Link.

MythiCon 2022, the weekend-long fan festival will transform the legendary Star Hill Ranch, just outside of Austin, Texas, into a choose-your-own-Mythical- adventure playground for all fans. Attendees will get up-close and personal with Good Mythical Morning artifacts like Link's Stuntman Suit and the famous GMM wooden desk while shopping MythiCon exclusive merchandise, special store exclusives, and some reissued classics. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th, with MythiCon taking place October 28-29.

The duo's flagship show, Good Mythical Morning, is in its 10th year which has viewership numbers compared to national tv talk shows. Now for the first time ever, Rhett and Link are inviting their fans on an immersive, intimate, and unforgettable Mythical weekend.

Set in a restored turn-of-the-century ranch made thoroughly Mythical, MythiCon will feature a special one-night-only main-stage concert from Rhett & Link, a Mythical-ized Carnival, special appearances by fan-favorite guest stars and characters, live recordings of Mythical podcasts including Ear Biscuits, A Hot Dog Is A Sandwich, Trevor Talks Too Much, and Best Friends Back, Alright!, a Mythical Society members-only clubhouse, exclusive meet-and-greets with the Crew, the Rhinestone Cowboy-themed dance party, a special engagement with the Mythical Kitchen team, and more sweet surprises than you can shake a friggin' stick at.

Finally, an ultra-limited group of festival-goers, buyers of the Super-Mega-Beast ticket package, will enjoy an intimate Sunday brunch with Rhett & Link and Crew to close out the epic weekend. For those unable to attend, livestream access will also be available. Below is the most recent episode of Good Mythical Morning that includes Rhett and Link mentioning the exciting upcoming fan event.

Mythical Entertainment has partnered with On Location, the leader in premium hospitality firm that provides guests unparalleled and unique access to events like Coachella and the Super Bowl, to give Mythical fans the best experience possible. Outside of general admission, fans can purchase VIP access that will include, premium seating, exclusive merch, food + drink tickets, and more. Those looking for lodging will have the opportunity to purchase hotel packages to stay nearby Star Hill ranch with shuttle transportation to and from the venue.

Beast Package

2-day Access to Mythicon at Star Hill Ranch on October 28 & 29, including: A one-of-a-kind Rhett & Link live concert event Full access to the Damnyell's Fun Spot Carnival Live recordings of Ear Biscuits & other Mythical Podcasts The Rhinestone Cowboy Dance Party

Roundtrip shuttle transportation to Star Hill Ranch from downtown Austin

Mega-Beast Package

2-day Access to Mythicon including everything in the Beast ticket

Autographed event poster (pick up at Mythicon)

Limited edition merchandise item with Mythical design (shipped 2 weeks prior to the event)

Two (2) complimentary drinks per day

Mega-Beast Mythical Laminate Badge

Roundtrip shuttle transportation to Star Hill Ranch from downtown Austin

Super-Mega-Beast Package

2-day Access to Mythicon including everything in the Beast ticket

Exclusive Farewell Brunch with Rhett & Link on Sunday, October 30th

VIP seating at Rhett & Link's live concert show

Autographed event poster – special poster add-on (picked up at Mythicon)

Limited edition merchandise item with an exclusive Super-Mega-Beast design (shipped 2 weeks prior to the event)

Two (2) complimentary drinks per day

Super-Mega-Beast Mythical Laminate Badge

Super-Mega-Beast exclusive luxury roundtrip dedicated transportation to Star Hill Ranch from downtown Austin

Two or three-night stays are also available at Hilton Austin or Hyatt Regency Austin for those that are not local to the area. Hotel packages automatically come with Super Mega Beast or Mega Beast passes and a "Mythical Guide to Austin" so out of towners can explore the city.