Nancy Drew Season 2 E03 Preview: Is The Drew Crew Out of Options?

So going into this week's preview for The CW's Nancy Drew, we definitely have a round of "good news/bad news" to play before looking ahead to tonight's episode. First, the good news? Well, it's actually a double-dose since viewers already know that the Kennedy McMann-starring series will host a backdoor pilot for Tom Swift during the 15th episode- but earlier today, they also learned that Nancy Drew will be returning for a third season. Okay, now the bad news. If Nancy and her "Drew Crew" can't figure out a way to shake off the Aglaeca's curse pretty damn soon? Well, it looks like The CW might have another opening on its primetime schedule. But as you're about to see from the following preview images and promo for "The Secret of Solitary Scribe," our heroes might have a way out. Maybe.

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 3 "The Secret of Solitary Scribe": TICK TOCK – With time running out, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew come up with a plan that they think might help reverse the curse that the Aglaeca placed on them. Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Alex Taub.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.