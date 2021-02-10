Nancy Drew Season 2 E04 Preview: It's Now or Never for the Drew Crew

In Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the "Drew Crew's" defense? It's not like they've just been sitting around and accepting their fate. And who knew the Aglaeca was so picky when it comes to gifts- or in this case, some unholy offering that will break a deadly curse? Not our heroes, because Lucy's bones weren't enough to get the job done- though you have to wonder how their eventual fate will factor into this week's episode "The Fate of the Buried Treasure." In the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, it's no longer about breaking a curse and all about breaking the Aglaeca before she breaks them. But with The CW's Nancy Drew returning Wednesday night, have they run out of time?

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 4 "The Fate of the Buried Treasure": RUNNING OUT OF TIME – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew race against the clock to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before she can destroy them. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) for a favor. Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani, and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.