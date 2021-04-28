Nancy Drew Season 2 E13 Preview: Ghosts Really Shouldn't Be Bleeding

Welcome back to our weekly second-season-long preview of The CW's Nancy Drew– with "The Beacon of Moonstone Island" bringing yet another wave of personal and supernatural problems for the "Drew Crew" to deal with. Nancy (Kennedy McMann), Ace (Alex Saxon), and Amanda (Aadila Dosani) travel to Moonstone Island to investigate a lead- and hopefully, figure out what Gil's (Praneet Akilla) real deal is. And that's not the only thing on Nancy's list of things to be concerned about- especially when Nick (Tunji Kasim) starts having doubts. And George (Leah Lewis) has a big problem of their own to deal with- and its name is Odette (Anja Savcic). So with that in mind, here's a look at preview images, an episode overview, and a promo for Wednesday night's episode of Nancy Drew.

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 13 "The Beacon of Moonstone Island": IT'S COMPLICATED – Gil (guest star Praneet Akilla) insists on helping Nancy (Kennedy McMann) investigate a hunch on Moonstone Island, but Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) are forced to step in when he is unable to be there for her. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) begins questioning Nancy's loyalty. Lastly, Odette (guest star Anja Savcic) is getting on George's (Leah Lewis) last nerve. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Celine Geiger.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.