Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 14 Preview Finds A Drew Crew Whodunit

With this week's edition of our second season-long preview of The CW's Nancy Drew, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) looks to celebrate a little birthday downtime with dear old "dad" Carson (Scott Wolf)- so what better time for Det. Tamura (Ryan-James Hatanaka) to come bearing the gift of handcuffs (and not in a fun way). On top of that, George (Leah Lewis), Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) work on a summoning that turns the episode into a lockdown version of an Agatha Christie "Hercule Poirot" mystery. So with that in mind, here's a look at preview images, an episode overview, and a promo for Wednesday night's episode of Nancy Drew– "The Siege of the Unseen Specter":

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 14 "The Siege of the Unseen Specter": HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME – Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) birthday dinner with Carson (Scott Wolf) is cut short when Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court. Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis), Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) work together to summon up one of their ancestors to help locate Odette's Englishwoman lover Mary's soul amongst billions in the spirit world. Tunji Kasom and Riley Smith also star. Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden & Lisa Bao.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew 2×14 Promo "The Siege of the Unknown Specter" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dBso8bVW8s)

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.