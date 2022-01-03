Nancy Drew Season 3 E10 Preview: The Truth Isn't Setting Anyone Free

If it feels like it hasn't been that long since you wished The CW's Nancy Drew well as it headed into its midseason break, then take heart in knowing you're right to feel that way. Less than a month after "The Voices in the Frost" left Ace (Alex Saxon) in a very difficult situation not only when it came to confessing his feelings for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) but also when it came to actually be able to function on our plane of existence. That brings us to the following preview images & promo for this week's return episode "The Confession of the Long Night," where a truth-inducing ritual unleashed on a big-time cocktail party results in some explosive confessions.

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 10 "The Confession of the Long Night": TRUTH HURTS – A truth-inducing ritual takes hold of a town-wide cocktail party, yielding volcanic emotional confessions and a surprising romantic connection for Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Meanwhile, one of Ryan's (Riley Smith) business contacts comes to town with an offer that may be connected to a recent wrongful death. Also starring Maddison Jaizani, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Scott Wolf. Jesse Ellis directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden.

And here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the third season of The CW's Nancy Drew:

Season three begins one week after the season two finale when we saw Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) mystical relative Temperance Hudson return to Horseshoe Bay with a dark agenda. Nancy's hopes of leaving her hometown for college will be derailed by this mysterious nemesis, and her fate will become entwined with that of her greatest foe yet. While contending with the escalating supernatural threat from her season-long adversary, our legendary teen detective investigates a series of grisly murders that seem to be sending a message to Nancy herself. Is she being stalked by a human serial killer? Or does the murderer originate from beyond the earthly realm? And how are the killings connected to the Hudson bloodline that Temperance and Nancy both share?

On the trail of the ongoing case, the Drew Crew will team up with Nancy while also grappling with their own challenges: Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), a former mechanic turned local businessman, must navigate his burgeoning romance with George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose paranormally shortened lifespan means she only has ten years left to live. Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), having tragically parted with her ghostly soulmate, becomes drawn into the long-lost practices of her occultist ancestors. Ace (Alex Saxon), on a path to figure out his calling in life, realizes that he may have feelings for Nancy – and that he may not be the only person competing for her affection.

At the same time, Nancy's biological father, former billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), and her adoptive father, attorney Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), begin to find a way forward with Nancy as a family, now that she has publicly acknowledged her parentage and vowed to rectify the criminal legacy of the Hudsons. Putting aside their previous conflicts, the two dads work to support Nancy's headstrong independence and keep her out of harm's way as best they can. Carson will spark a romance that evolves him both personally and professionally, and Ryan will find himself tempted by his previous life as the morally compromised scion to an empire.

This season's adventures will bring Nancy and her friends' standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.