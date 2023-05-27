Nancy Drew Season 4 Extended Trailer, S04E03 Overview Released Returning on May 31 for a final season, here's an extended trailer for Nancy Drew & an overview for S04E03 "The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil."

With only four days to go until some serious secrets start getting revealed during the fourth and final season of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew, we have two very cool previews to pass along. First up, we have an extended trailer offering a more detailed look at how things are slowly starting to tie together. Following that, we have an updated rundown of Season 4 that includes an episode overview for S04E03 "The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil" (directed by Jem Garrard and written by Celine Geiger & Lauren Glover).

Here's a look at the extended trailer for the fourth & final season of The CW's Nancy Drew, followed by an updated look at our rundown of what's to come:

Nancy Drew Season 4: What You Need to Know About the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 1 "The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse": SEASON PREMIERE – Season Four begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with a yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's (Riley Smith) newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2 "The Maiden's Rage": STILL CURSED – Ace (Alex Saxon) senses that Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is holding back and presses her to give him more information about the curse. Meanwhile, Bess (Madison Jaizani) is determined to prepare the perfect meal for Addy's (guest star Rachel Colwell) parents, and Nick (Tunji Kasim) schedules a brunch date with someone new. Lastly, George's (Leah Lewis) plan to let Judge Abbott (guest star Richard Keats) know how grateful she is for the opportunity to be his clerk takes a shocking turn. Lily Hui directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Leilani Terrell.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 "The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil": FEELINGS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) share a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Jean (guest star Erica Cerra ("Supernatural," "The 100") continue growing closer, but a recent conversation leaves him with an unsettled feeling. Lastly, Jesse (guest star Geraldine Chiu "Snowpiercer") and Birdie (guest star Alison Thornton "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce") devise a plan to teach the school bully a lesson. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Celine Geiger & Lauren Glover.

The CW's Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries—both earthbound and supernatural—in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of close-knit friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose desire for justice has brought her fighting spirit to the courtroom as an aspiring law school student, a path she must forge despite her disadvantaged background; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), whose broken engagement with George has left him single, back on the dating scene, and focused on becoming a rising star as a local businessman; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), who is eager to become the town's guardian of dangerous supernatural secrets, only to encounter a threatening new foe who's hellbent on leading a witch-hunt to undermine Bess's mission; and Nancy's star-crossed love Ace (Alex Saxon), who must confront the deathly curse keeping him and Nancy from acting on their feelings for each other.

Nancy's exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy's efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them—and it could cost her everything and everyone she's ever loved.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

