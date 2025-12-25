Posted in: ABC, Current News, NBA, Sports, TV | Tagged: christmas, espn, nba

NBA Christmas Day Viewing Guide: Our Preview for Today's 5 Big Games

Check out our viewing guide to NBA Christmas Day, including a rundown of the scheduled games, Inside the NBA, when/where to watch, and more!

Article Summary NBA Christmas Day features five blockbuster games airing on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App.

Inside the NBA crew brings signature analysis to Christmas Day with Johnson, Barkley, Smith, and O’Neal.

NBA Tip-Off and Hoop Streams offer exclusive pregame coverage and commentary for each matchup.

LeBron, Curry, Durant, Jokic, Wembanyama, and more NBA stars headline the all-day holiday showcase.

Even with the NFL making more of its presence known on the holiday, ESPN and the NBA are reminding sports fans that basketball still rules Christmas with an impressive five-game slate set to ABC, ESPN, and the new ESPN App (streaming via ESPN DTC or pay TV authentication). We're talking 14 consecutive hours of live NBA programming across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, ESPN Radio, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App. Of course, NBA Christmas Day is about much more than just the games. The Inside the NBA crew, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal, will make their Christmas Day studio debut, offering signature pregame analysis and commentary throughout the day. In addition, big names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Dončić, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Nikola Jokić, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and Cooper Flagg headline ESPN's Christmas Day NBA coverage

"NBA Tip-Off": NBA Tip-Off presented by Popeyes will launch ESPN's Christmas Day coverage with a one-hour show at 11 a.m. on ESPN, ESPN App, and Disney+. Johnson, Barkley, Smith, and O'Neal will help set the stage for the day's NBA action, leading directly into the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks.

"Inside the NBA": Inside the NBA airs at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App, with Johnson, Barkley, Smith, and O'Neal providing their signature pregame analysis and commentary ahead of the primetime Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup.

"Hoop Streams": Hoop Streams presented by State Farm is hosted by Vanessa Richardson and features Dave McMenamin and Marc J. Spears. ESPN's digital NBA pregame show streams on ESPN's YouTube channel and Facebook page at 7:30 p.m., leading into the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup.

ESPN Radio: ESPN Radio coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Mike Couzens and Sarah Kustok leading into their call of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup. Immediately following the conclusion of that game, Ed Cohen and Cory Alexander take over to provide play-by-play and analysis for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at 2:30 p.m.

Now, here's a look at a rundown of today's NBA Christmas Day schedule, including where games will air/stream and who will be running commentary for each game:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!