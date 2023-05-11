NBCU's Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk In Talks for Twitter CEO Job: Report The Wall Street Journal is reporting that NBCU's Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk are in talks for Yaccarino to take over as Twitter CEO.

Leave it to Elon Musk to turn something as simple as handing over control of Twitter to a new CEO into a lot of potentially unnecessary drama. Earlier today, Musk tweeted that a female CEO would be taking over in June, and now The Wall Street Journal is reporting that NBCUniversal sales chief Linda Yaccarino will be that person. So why's that bad news for NBCUniversal? Because if the news is true, then Yaccarino would be exiting NBCU only days before the media company's all-important Upfronts presentation to 4000+ ad buyers at NYC's Radio City Music Hall (and only weeks after the controversial departure of CEO Jeff Snell and the start of the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike). According to DH's reporting, there were signs that something could be in play last month when the two appeared in a keynote conversation at a conference in Miami. Following that, the social media service and NBCU finalized a major advertising deal for the 2024 Olympics – another example of how NBCU maintained open communications with Musk even as others looked to distance themselves from the social media service.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk wrote earlier this afternoon. "My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," he continued. Here's a look at Musk's tweet confirming the news:

Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Elon Musk Gets Twitter-Confused by Tucker Carlson

"Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," Carlson announced/warned in a tweet from yesterday. Now, aside from the obvious questions regarding if and how Carlson would be able to get past any incomplete clauses in his FOX "News" contract, it turns out that Carlson's Twitter show announcement was as much news to the social media service's owner, Musk, as it was to everyone else. While never wasting a moment to plug the services that Twitter has for any potential content creator, Musk made it clear in his tweet that Carlson doesn't have anything special going on with his social media service: "I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker [Carlson] is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators."

Here's a look at Musk's tweet making it clear that no signed deals are in play between Carlson & Twitter: